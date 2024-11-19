Dupont leads World Rugby sevens player of the year nominees

Antoine Dupont [Source: World Rugby]

French star Antoine Dupont headlines the nominees for the 2024 World Rugby Men’s Sevens Player of the Year.

Dupont, who debuted at the Vancouver Sevens this season, made a stunning impact, propelling France to a historic Olympic gold medal and proving his adaptability from 15s to Sevens.

Already a well-regarded figure after winning the World Rugby Player of the Year award in 2021, Dupont is now a favorite in the sevens arena as well.

Joining him on the men’s shortlist are France’s Aaron Grandidier Nkanang and Ireland’s Terry Kennedy, who have also had outstanding seasons.

In the Women’s Sevens category, New Zealand’s Michaela Blyde and Jorja Miller are recognized for their skill and speed, alongside Australia’s Maddison Levi.

The winners will be celebrated at the upcoming World Rugby Awards on the 24th of this month.