Defense wins it for Fiji 7s

Joseva Talacolo scored a try for Fiji against Samoa [Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fiji Airways Men’s side defeated Samoa 12-7 in a tight affair in their opening Hong Kong 7s game.

It was a shaky start by both sides with a few handling errors in the first two minutes before Joseva Talacolo marked his return to the World Series with the first try following some powerful work by Josese Batirerega.

The Samoans had a few scoring chances but Fiji’s defense made the difference in the first seven minutes for a converted try lead at the break under wet conditions.

It was a tight first three minutes in the second spell with Samoa again failing to get over Fiji’s line due to the organized defense.

However, it was Waisea Nacuqu who sliced through the defense in the 4th minute before teaming up with Ponipate Loganimasi who released Filipo Bukayaro to score.

Fiji was leading 12-0 when the Samoans scored a converted try but it wasn’t enough as time ran out.

The national side’s next game is against Canada at 3:52pm tomorrow and Argentina at 8:37pm.