Couple to make Fiji Rugby history

Laisana Likuceva and her husband Napolioni Bolaca with their son [Source: Laisana Likuceva/Facebook]

In a historic moment for Fiji Rugby, Olympic medallists Laisana Likuceva and her husband Napolioni Bolaca are set to make waves as they run out for the Fiji Airways Men’s and Fijiana at the Vancouver 7s next weekend.

It’ll be the first time in Fiji’s rugby history that a married couple will be representing the national sides in the same World 7s Series tournament.

Likuceva who returns after two years says they are dedicating their special achievement to their one-year-old son.

“We can’t do much because this is a call of duty for both of us at LA and Vancouver. We will do our best for our country and above all for our son who celebrated his first birthday this month.”

The Nacula Villager from Yasawa will join her husband Bolaca, who is also making a return to the national team after nearly two years.

Bolaca says he’s gone through a lot but is glad to be back.

I’ll give my best to help the team go one better then where they finished in these two tournaments and improve where we left off in Perth.

Former Fiji Secondary Schools speedster Heleina Young will make her debut for the Fijiana.

The Fijiana will depart our shores tonight.

You can watch all the Fijiana and Fiji 7s pool games on FBC TV.