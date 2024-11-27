Bula Bay excited for exposure at Coral Coast 7s

Bula Bay 7s team [Source: Supplied]

New Zealand based Bula Bay 7s team is looking forward to the exposure at their first McDonalds Fiji Coral Coast 7s in January.

The side will be fielding a young team and they’re excited about the opportunity to play on home soil in a world-class 7s tournament.

Assistant coach Ro Cava Devo says they aim to give young rugby players a chance, believing the Coral Coast 7s offers the exposure they need.

“There’s a few of them that came through the HPU rugby program, most of them are still in their youth some are 18, 19 and most of them have a dream to play for Fiji but its hard for them to get recognized over here in New Zealand, so we have tried to create this pathway and opportunity to put them in the spotlight for national selectors.”

He adds that training together has been quite a challenge, as team members live apart from each other but that has not stopped them from doing their part.

The side are looking to arrive a week early for the Coral Coast 7s which will be held from the 16th to the 18th of January at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.