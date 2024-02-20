Bench crucial for Fiji 7s

Getting players off the bench at the right time is crucial for the Fiji Airways Men’s side in this weekend’s Vancouver 7s.

The national team is pooled with Argentina, Canada and Spain.

Argentina is now the benchmark in the World Series and coach Ben Gollings says the South Americans will be their leveler.

The last time the two sides met was in Cape Town, South Africa in December where Fiji beat Argentina 19-12 in pool play.

Fiji have two new and two returning players who’ll play pivotal roles in its campaign for their first title in 18 tournaments.

Gollings says players like Napolioni Bolaca, Viliame Nakaiusa and Solomoni Nakulanisa are going to add more strength.

He adds Rauto Vakadranu whose back for another Series outing is a great asset off the bench.

“Rauto Vakadranu, he’s not necessarily new but he’s been developing really well, he adds something else, great under the high ball, chase for kickoffs, and again adds energy especially as he comes off which is what we want really, we want to create that start and then finish games strong.”

The Fiji 7s takes on Spain in their first pool match at 11.20am on Saturday then Canada at 4:24pm before facing Argentina at 10:33am on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Fijiana meet USA at 7:30am and Australia at 12:46pm on Saturday.

Their final group game is at 6:15am on Sunday against Japan.

You can watch all the Fiji and Fijiana 7s pool games on FBC TV.