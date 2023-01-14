Batirerega to debut for Fiji 7s

Say Not to Drugs Police and former Dominion Brothers player Josese Batirerega will debut for the Fiji 7s team.
This as he was named in the Hamilton and Sydney 7s squad announced during the McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s.
Double Olympic gold-medalist Jerry Tuwai returns to the Series after he was rested since October last year.
Head coach Ben Gollings has retained a number of his core players that were with the team in the last two tournaments.
Fiji is grouped with Samoa, France and Kenya.
They face France at 8.32pm next Saturday before playing Kenya at 12 mid-day and then Samoa at 3.06pm.
Squad:
Josua Vakurinabili
Jeremaia Matana
Sevuloni Mocenacagi
Josese Batirerega
Tira Patterson
Josevani Drava {Soro}
Filipe Sauturaga
Waisea Nacuqu
Pilipo Bukayaro
Iowane Teba
Manueli Maisamoa
Vuiviawa Naduvalo
Jerry Tuwai
Alasio Naduva