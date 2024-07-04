Bari aims to make her brothers proud at Paris Olympics

Verenaisi Bari

Fijiana 7s player Verenaisi Bari will be running out for the national side for the first time at the Paris Olympics later this month, aiming to make her brothers proud.

The 24-year-old says it’s been a tough journey, especially after losing her parents, but she’s staying strong for her siblings, whom she hopes to make proud.

Bari says she has faced unimaginable challenges and uses them as motivation to do better in life, both on and off the field.

“I’ve been enduring the very tough training, especially after losing my parents. My brothers constantly push me, and of course, the support from my fellow sisters in the team who have always had my back.”

She says she constantly reminds herself why she does what she does. Bari adds that it’s important to give your best every day, whether training on the field or playing rugby, with the goal of winning gold at the Olympics.

She says she is mentally prepared to take on the challenge and elevate her team to greater heights.

The team will depart our shores on the 15th of this month for the Paris Olympics.