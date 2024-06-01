Australia overpowers Fijiana 7s

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side recorded another defeat, going down 31-12 to Australia in their second pool game at the Madrid 7s in Spain.

It was an early start for the Fijiana as skipper Lavena Cavuru scored their first try just two minutes into the game.

However, Australia, doing what they do best, made a comeback, scoring four quick consecutive tries to lead Fijiana 24-7 at halftime.

Australia’s tries were scored by Charlotte Caslick and a hat-trick by Maddison Levi.

The Fijiana side tried their best to come back into the game, but the Australians were too good with their defense, prompting Fijiana to make unforced errors.

Australia continued to dominate the Fijians, scoring another try by Kaitlyn Shave.

Younis Bese scored Fijiana’s second try, but that wasn’t enough, ending the game with a 31-12 defeat.

Fijiana’s last pool game will be against Ireland at 1:05 am.

Meanwhile, the men’s side will be playing Ireland at 11:06 tonight before they take on South Africa in their last pool game at 1:48 tomorrow morning.

You can watch these matches live on FBC TV.