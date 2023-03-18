Army retains women's title

The winners, Army

A second-half try by Fijiana 7s rep Ana Maria Naimasi helped Army retain its women’s title in the 47th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s.

The side overcame Seahawks 17-10.

Seahawks came out too strong at the first half and took a 10 point lead 3 minutes into the match.

The runners up, Seahawks

Army managed to get on the board through Seini Raoma but the Seahawks led 10-5 at the break.

Army came out determined in the second spell and in the 12th minute Naimasi scored and converted the winner.