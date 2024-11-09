All Blacks 7s legends call it a day

Sam Dickson, Tim Mikkelson and Scott Curry. [Source: Photosport Collage]

Three of the All Blacks Sevens most capped and successful players are hanging up their boots.

Tim Mikkelson, Scott Curry and Sam Dickson all calling time on their stellar international careers.

Mikkelson is the most experienced player of the three, earning the most caps of any player in All Blacks Sevens history after his first appearance debuting in 2007.

Tim Mikkelson is the fourth highest try scorer in the game, and his 104 appearance ranks him the second most capped player in international sevens history.

Scott Curry goes out still as one of the world’s leading forwards after amassing 71 caps for the team.

Sam Dickson, who was the most recent of the three to captain the side, made his debut in 2012, he has 77 caps to his name which include three Commonwealth Games and three Sevens Rugby World Cups.