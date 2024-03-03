19 tournaments without a title for Fiji 7s

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side’s woeful World Series season hit another brick wall after being thrown out of the Cup competition by Spain 21-19 in their quarterfinal clash.

The loss means Fiji 7s is now still without a title after 19 tournaments in the Series.

It was a tale of two halves with Fiji scoring 19 unanswered points in the first 7 minutes before being held scoreless in the second half.

Ponipate Loganimasi put Fiji in front after 30 seconds when he went through the defense untouched to score.

Fiji claimed two successive kick offs and managed to score two tries with Pilipo Bukayaro adding the second following some brilliant show of aerial skills from Joseva Talacolo.

The national side showed some urgency in attack and were ruthless in defense with Ropate Rere finishing off a break by captain Napolioni Bolaca for a 19-nil lead at the break.

However, it didn’t work out well for the side in the second half when Terio Tamani copped a red card for a dangerous tackle which means he’ll miss a few games.

Less than a minute after Tamani went off, Bukayaro followed him with a yellow card for another high tackle and Spain capitalized with three successive tries.

Leading 21-19 with a minute to play, Fiji won the ball from the restart but failed to utilize it well.

France and Ireland will meet in the first Cup semi at 10:08am followed by the second semi at 10:30am.

The Cup final will be played at 2:23pm.