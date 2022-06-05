Sea Eagles dominate

A dominant forward performance helped Manly helped them to a 44-12 triumph against the Warriors at 4 Pines Park last night.

The Sea Eagles dominated every facet of the game virtually from the outset to storm to a 24-0 halftime lead.

The win ended a three-match losing streak for the Sea Eagles, while the Warriors have now lost their last five matches.

The Warriors face the Sharks, Panthers and Roosters before finally returning to New Zealand for their first time in three years against Wests Tigers on July 3rd.

[Source: NRL.com]