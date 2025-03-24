Players thankful for parent’s support

The support from parents and villagers across Naitasiri for their Under-17 team participating in the Vodafone Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League Eastern Zone competition has not gone unnoticed.

The team has been travelling back and forth for the competition every weekend and secured their spot in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Coach Sakiasi Muakalou lauds their supporters for standing by them.

Without their support, travelling to Suva every weekend would be almost impossible task for the side.

“We just want to thank the parents who have always been beside our school teams. Not only for this tournament, but for others as well, the parents have always been a huge part of our support system. It means a lot for the boys to see them come out and show them that they care and wish the best of them.”

The side defeated Lami High School 28-4 in their elimination match over the weekend and will feature in the quarters this weekend.

The next round of competition will be held at Saint Marcelin Primary School Grounds in Suva this weekend.

