MGM U14 to face RKS in Deans final

The Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School Under-14 team will face Ratu Kadavulevu School in the Deans Competition final next week after overpowering Lelean 31-10 in the semifinal this morning.

MGM took control early, scoring two quick tries for a 14-0 halftime lead.

Backed by passionate supporters, they outplayed Lelean in key set-plays.

Article continues after advertisement

Despite Lelean’s fightback with two second-half tries, MGM responded with three more tries to seal the win.

MGM and RKS will clash in the final next Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium.

The match will be broadcast live on FBC Sports.