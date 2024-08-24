Schools Rugby

Humble despite big strides

Mataiasi Stark Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected]

August 24, 2024 4:45 pm

Fresh off Lami High School’s historic victory in the Under-19 Deans Trophy final, where they edged out QVS 20-19, standout number 8 Isoa Laulaba is taking a measured approach to his future.

Laulaba’s performance on the field has caught the attention of major rugby scouts, leading to an offer to join the Fijian Drua’s development program and a scholarship opportunity from Japan.

Despite the excitement surrounding these opportunities, Laulaba remains focused on the present.

“I’m just concentrating on keeping myself in the best shape possible.”

Four players from the Lami High School team will join the Drua camp next week for a combine academy trials.

