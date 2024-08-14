Schools Rugby

Gospel ready to create another history

Mataiasi Stark Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected]

August 14, 2024 6:45 am

After creating history last Saturday, the Gospel High School Under 15 team will be looking to continue their winning run this weekend.

For the first time in the history of the school, the under 15 side is the first of any grade to make it to the national deans semifinal after defeating Ratu Kadavulevu School in the quarterfinal.

Coach, Epineri Koroiveibau says while they are happy for the win, they have some areas they will need to work on.

“Our running line, I think we have to be perpendicular to the try line and also our forward runners, this is between our forwards, I think we have to set it up again.”

He adds that they are aware of the pressure as the whole school is now banking on them after upsetting one of the favorites.

Gospel High School will face Marist Brothers High School in the semifinal of the under 15 grade this Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch the LIVE coverage of the Vodafone Deans semifinals on FBC Sports.

