FBC hands cheque to FSSRU, boost to school boys rugby

FBC Sports has officially handed over a cheque to the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union as part of the rights fee and pay-per-view agreement for the exclusive coverage of the Vodafone Deans Championship.

The partnership strengthens FBC Sports’ commitment to showcasing local talent and ensuring wide access to Fiji’s premier school rugby competition.

FSSRU President Jone Kamanalagi says there has been positive feedback regarding the coverage, especially from those who were not physically present during the national competition.

Article continues after advertisement

“You have indeed raised the coverage of Secondary Schools rugby, it has reached the four corners of the nation and they have been able to witness students playing, both boys and the girls through the TV coverage offered by FBC.”

He adds that the $27,000 will greatly help in the schoolboys’ team preparations for their Test against Australia, which will be held at the end of this month.