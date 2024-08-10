Deans semi-final fixtures confirmed

QVS will take on Ratu Navula in the U18 semi-final

While many mixed results were noted in the Deans quarter-finals, the final four for each grades has been finalized.

In the Under-14 grade, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School will face Lelean Memorial School while Ratu Kadavulevu School will meet Marist Brothers High School.

The under-15 semis will see Suva Grammar School taking on Queen Victoria School and Gospel High meeting Marist.

The u16 will feature Lelean taking on RKS and Queen Victoria School battling Suva Grammar.

The Marist u17 will meet QVS in the first semifinal while RKS will take on Ratu Navula.

In the under-19 grade, Naitasiri Secondary will face QVS while Ratu Navula will meet Lami.

In the u18, Nasinu will face Cuvu College while Ratu Navula will take on QVS.

The Vodafone Deans semifinals will be played next Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium.

You can watch the live coverage on the FBC Sports channel.