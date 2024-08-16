Clear pathway for young rugby talent

Fiji Secondary School Rugby Union Vice President Savenaca Muamua says that the recent selection of players from the Vodafone Deans competition to participate in the draft combine, hosted by the Fijian Drua Academy, has motivated the players to perform better in the remainder of the competition.

He says they are expecting competition to go onto another level this weekend especially with scouts who will be out in search for Fiji’s next best rugby star.

Muamua adds this opportunity is a bonus for all rugby players in the competition.

“It’s a big initiative for all our rugby players and now the pathway is clearer to rugby players and it is going to be a boost for everybody and it is going to be a boost for everybody’s performance.”

He says that the path for these youngsters is clearer now for the future of rugby in the country.

The Deans Under 18 semi-final will see Nasinu Secondary meet Cuvu College at 3.25pm while Ratu Navula College will meet Queen Victoria School at 5pm tomorrow.

You can watch the Deans and Raluve coverage on FBC Sports from 8am.