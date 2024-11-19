Saukuru rallies support for national rugby sides

Youth and Sports Minister Jese Saukuru has conveyed the nation’s heartfelt support to the Fiji Water Flying Fijians and Fiji Rugby 7s teams as they prepare to compete on the international stage.

In a statement, Saukuru expressed the pride and admiration that all Fijians hold for the national rugby teams, emphasizing their role as symbols of national resilience and unity.

“On behalf of the government and the people of Fiji, I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations and support to both our national rugby teams as you represent our nation on the international stage.”

He praised the athletes for their dedication and discipline, noting that their performances serve as an inspiration for Fijian youth and future generations.

As the teams prepare for their upcoming matches, Saukuru reminded them of the collective strength and identity they carry.