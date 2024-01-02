Saukuru pleased with past year's achievements

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru [Source: Ministry of Youth and Sports FIJI]

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru says 2023 was a good year and he is pleased with the outcomes achieved during his first year in office.

He says they had an aim to assist as many youth and sports organizations as they could, even with a limited budget.

The sports minister emphasizes that this limitation didn’t prevent them from reaching out to numerous groups.

“We’ll try our best to give you what is most important for you or we will prioritize it in some ways, people we can assist – first.”

Saukuru adds he has noted positive changes within the ministry and assures that his team will work closely to achieve this year’s goals.