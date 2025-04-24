Saint Joseph's, Marist out in front

Saint Joseph Secondary School and Marist Brothers High School are leading the medal tally at the moment in the first day of the Fiji Finals national championships.

In the girl’s division, Saint Joseph’s Secondary School holds the top position with one gold, one silver and one bronze medal.

Xavier College is in second place, also securing one gold and one bronze medal while Adi Cakobau School also has one gold and one silver medal.

In the boy’s division, Marist Brothers High School currently leads with two gold and two silver medals.

Swami Vivekananda College and All Saints College are tied for second place, each having won one gold medal.

The competition continues at the HFC Bank Stadium, with the finals for track events now underway.

