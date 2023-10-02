South Africa bag bonus point win after Tonga test

[Source: Rugby World Cup]

South Africa scored seven tries as they beat Tonga 49-18 in their final pool match of Rugby World Cup 2023 at Stade de Marseille this morning.

Tries from Cobus Reinach, Canan Moodie and Deon Fourie gave the Springboks a 21-8 half-time lead, while Jesse Kriel, Willie le Roux, Marco van Staden and Kwagga Smith added second-half scores. All seven were converted by fly-half Handre Pollard and his replacement Manie Libbok.

Ben Tameifuna, Fine Inisi and Patrick Pellegrini responded for Tonga, who made the defending champions work hard for their victory.

The Springboks have gone top of Pool B following their bonus-point win, but must now wait for the result of the match between Ireland and Scotland in Paris on 7 October to find out if they will progress to the quarter-finals.