Mazey congratulates team, no bonus considered yet

Fiji Rugby Union Interim Chair of Trustees Peter Mazey compares the feelings he got when the Fiji Water Flying Fijians created history and moved up the ranks to when Fiji won the Rio Olympics games 2016.

Fiji created history after beating England 30-22 in a spectacular performance yesterday morning at Twickenham Stadium.

Our national side also moved up the ranks and are currently ranked seventh in the world for the first time ever.

Mazey says the performance was just amazing and no words can describe the feeling right now.

“Mazey 5pm ‘Actually it was almost as emotional time as we won the gold medal in Rio so I’ve already congratulated them and we are working closely with them at the moment to continue the journey.”

Mazey says a bonus has not been considered yet because the latest win is not a World Cup or Olympic event.

Fiji’s first World Cup game is against Wales on the 11th of September at 7am.