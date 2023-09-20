Fiji can be fifth after latest round

[Source: Rugby World Cup]

While they won’t be competing this weekend at the Rugby World Cup, the Flying Fijians have an opportunity to achieve their highest-ever world ranking if certain outcomes in other matches align favorably.

Fiji has the potential to reach as high as fifth in the world rankings if their Pool C rivals, Wales and Australia, end their match in a draw, and both England and Scotland suffer losses.

Presently, Simon Raiwalui’s team occupies the eighth spot in the global rankings.

However, in the event of a draw between Wales and Australia, Fiji would ascend one position, matching their previous best ranking of seventh, at the expense of the Welsh.