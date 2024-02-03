World Cup stars to feature for Drua

[Source: Fiji Drua/ Facebook]

11 players that were part of the World Cup campaign for the Flying Fijians will be in action tonight for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific warm-up against ACT Brumbies in Canberra.

They’re Zuriel Togiatama, Jone Koroiduadua, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Vilive Miramira, Meli Derenalagi, Peni Matawalu, and Ilaisa Droaesese who are in the starting 15.

Those that’ll come off the bench are Emosi Tuqiri, Isoa Nasilasila, Simione Kuruvoli, and Samuela Tawake.

The ACT Brumbies, on the other hand, have named Wallaby Cadeyrn Neville in the second row as they ease into the season.

Neville is the most experienced player in the starting side as coach Stephen Larkham gives his wider squad a chance to shine.



Billy Pollard starts at hooker after his La Rochelle experience, whilst Corey Toole remains on the wing.

Lachlan Lonergan, Tom Hooper, Len Ikitau and Ollie Sapsford are amongst the senior figures on the bench set to come on in the second half.

The Drua takes on Brumbies at 7 tonight.