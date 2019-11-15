Women’s rugby development vital for Marist 7s

Marist 7s organizers are serious about the development of women’s rugby in the country.

Eight women’s teams will compete in this year’s 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Marist rugby club President Lawrence Tikaram says having women’s teams to compete in various local tournaments is vital for the development and growth of the sport.

“If you look at the global stage now the Fijiana in the 7s competition, they quickly double their strength in terms of their performance. A lot of that has to do with grassroot rugby that’s happening in terms of development in many local circuits including the Marist 7s.”

Tikaram adds they’re planning to overtime grow the number of women teams in the tournament as well as youths over time.

The 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s will be played over three days from next Thursday to Saturday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.