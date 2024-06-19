We respect Suva team says Nadroga President

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Nadroga Rugby Union President Jiuta Waqavonovono says they look forward to giving defending champions Suva a hard time on the field when they meet on Saturday in the Skipper Cup final.

Nadroga last won the Skipper Cup in 2017 and lost to Suva in 2018 and 2019.

Waqavonovono says Suva is the best team in Fiji as they’ve ruled the competition for a few years now.

“We respect the players Suva has been grooming for this Skipper Cup especially the new players, we respect that! It’s the contrast of the style of play that we are looking at.”

He adds nothing has changed for them and believes the players can get the job done this weekend.

The Skipper Cup, ANZ Marama, and Under 20 finals will be played at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Finals will start at 9am with the Marama U20 between Suva and Nadi, before Namosi faces Suva in the senior final at 11am.

Nadroga meet Naitasiri in the Under-20 Skipper final at 1pm, while the Skipper Cup grand final between Nadroga and Suva starts at 3pm.

You can watch the senior Marama Cup final on FBC TV and Skipper Cup senior team final on FBC Sports.