We have a plan to remain competitive: Gollings

Coach Ben Gollings

The Fiji Airways Fiji 7s side has a plan to remain competitive throughout the remaining legs of the HSBC World Sevens Series.

Coach Ben Gollings says he is working diligently with the team on how best to improve their performance and the players are responding positively.

“For us, people are going to ask the questions they want to ask for but we’ve got a plan, we will stick to that plan and we will keep building. In terms of winning, we want to be back winning obviously, but I know the players at the moment are really pushing hard. Sometimes it not so much as pushing hard as taking a step a step back and revaluating and going from there and we have done all of that.”

Gollings says he is happy with the player’s attitude and commitment during training sessions.

The Fiji 7s side is currently preparing for the Perth 7s in Australia, which kicks-off on January 26th.