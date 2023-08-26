We had to take back the property of QVS: Waqa

Queen Victoria School Under-18 coach, Pedro Waqa, says that their loss in the Vodafone Deans quarter-final last year served as their motivation to secure the title this year.

Following their 24-15 victory against Natabua in the final last night, Waqa expressed that this triumph had been a long time coming and it was only fitting for them to bring the trophy back to Matavatucou.

He emphasizes that his players truly deserved the win, as they had put in immense effort throughout the competition.

“Last year’s loss in the quarter-final was a motivating factor. We tried our best and worked hard pre-season and throughout the season to get back the property of Queen Victoria School”

Despite initially trailing Natabua in the first half, Waqa encouraged his players to enjoy themselves and remain determined.

“We have been through training, we just have to trust what we learned and this is the last time they will be seeing each other. So go out, have fun and trust the process”

The last time QVS won the Under-18 Deans title was in 2019.