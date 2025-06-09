Waqa takes charge of FRU operations

Talemo Waqa. [Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Fiji Rugby has turned to an experienced hand with Talemo Waqa appointed Acting Chief Operations Officer, effective immediately, as the union looks to strengthen its operational base and long term direction.

The Fiji Rakavi Football Union confirmed the appointment, describing Waqa as a highly respected sports administrator with more than three decades of experience spanning sports management, education and high performance consultancy.

His return to a senior leadership role is seen as a timely boost for the organisation during a key phase of growth.

Waqa is no stranger to Fiji Rugby, having previously served as manager of the High Performance Unit and played a major role in rugby development both locally and across the Pacific.

He spent 13 years as Regional Training Manager with Oceania Rugby, where he helped build high performance systems and advanced rugby development throughout the region.

His background in elite performance structures, governance and organisational development positions him well to oversee the day to day operations of Fiji Rugby and support the continued growth of the game at home and abroad.

Fiji Rugby chief executive officer Koli Sewabu welcomed the appointment, saying Waqa brings a rare depth of experience, strong institutional knowledge and proven leadership credibility.

Sewabu says his understanding of high performance sport, governance and the unique fabric of Fiji Rugby makes him well suited to guide the organisation with clarity, stability and purpose.

Beyond Fiji Rugby, Waqa is the founder and managing director of Kiliati Enterprise, a sports management and high performance consultancy firm.

He also continues his work with Oceania Rugby under World Rugby, delivering leadership, management and coaching programmes across the Pacific.

His consultancy experience includes work with the Oceania National Olympic Committees and the Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee, contributing widely to regional sports development.

Within Fiji Rugby, Waqa has previously held senior roles in rugby development, referees and high performance, while also serving the education sector for more than 20 years as a teacher and administrator.

As Acting COO, Waqa will oversee all operational functions of Fiji Rugby, with a focus on efficiency, innovation and sustainable growth.

His leadership is expected to strengthen alignment with the union’s strategic objectives, including player welfare, community engagement and Fiji’s global standing in both XVs and Sevens rugby.

His appointment signals Fiji Rugby’s continued commitment to strong governance, high performance standards and the long term development of the game as it builds toward its next chapter on the international stage.

