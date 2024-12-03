Wallaby Petaia confirms NFL bid to chase dad's dream

[Source: Reuters]

Australia centre Jordan Petaia has confirmed he will step away from rugby and bid to win a contract with an NFL team to pursue a childhood dream he shared with his father.

Petaia said on Tuesday he will join the NFL’s international pathway programme (IPP) for 2025 and look to follow in the footsteps of compatriot Jordan Mailata, who made a successful switch from rugby league to join the Philadelphia Eagles.

“The decision to step away from rugby hasn’t been easy and one that took a great deal of consideration,” Petaia said on social media.

“Thank you to the NFL IPP for giving me this once in a life time opportunity, I am very grateful and excited for the experience that lies ahead.”

Petaia, who became Australia’s youngest player at a World Cup when he made his debut as a 19-year-old against Uruguay in 2019, has been capped 31 times for the Wallabies and played seven seasons for the Queensland Reds in Super Rugby.

He played much of his career as an outside back but was preferred as a centre by former Wallabies coach Eddie Jones.

The 24-year-old’s career has been blighted by injuries, though, including a shoulder problem that sidelined him for half the Super Rugby season this year and ruled him out of the Wallabies’ international season under new coach Joe Schmidt.

Petaia said he and his brother grew up watching the NFL with their father, who died in 2020 after a heart attack.

“I’m taking this opportunity on a dream I’ve had, not only for myself, but a dream I shared with my old man,” Petaia told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“He’d be looking down and shouting at me to take the opportunity. I think I probably would have regretted it if I didn’t.”

Queensland supported Petaia’s decision, with coach Les Kiss calling him a “great Reds player”.

Petaia will head to the live-in IMG Academy in Florida in January to fast-track his education in American football.

The Reds are likely to welcome the athletic and pacy Petaia back to Ballymore if his NFL bid falls short.

“There are no guarantees. It’s an opportunity to train and learn the game over several months and showcase my potential skills in the game,” Petaia said.