Wakeham seals four-year deal with French club

Young Fiji Warriors lock Janeiro Wakeham has signed a four-year deal with French Top 14 club Stade Français.

The 18-year-old was the youngest player in the Warriors squad last year and he’s also part of the Suva Under-20 team.

Being raised by his single mum is something Wakeham used as a motivational factor.

Sealing the deal with the Paris club is something the youngster is thankful for.

Wakeham says he was on a mission to build a better life for himself and his mother from the start.

“Seeing my mum when she wakes up and goes to work staying with her when I was in form 4. Every time I look at her when she goes to work and really serving us at home, I have to keep working hard to pay something back to her.”

Hoping to be the next Leone Nakarawa, Wakeham adds the white jersey is still a dream for him.

“My next world cup, next target is Flying Fijian.”

The Suva Grammar School student is one of the youngest players to make the Fiji Warriors squad while still a schoolboy.

Kini Murimurivalu did it while he was at Queen Victoria School and Ratu Kadavulevu School 2018 Deans winning number eight Alivereti Loaloa managed to make the squad in 2019.

Wakeham will join fellow Fijian Waisea Nayacalevu at Stade Francais.