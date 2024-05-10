New partnership for resilience Pacific development

[Source: Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management/ Facebook]

The Ministry for Rural and Maritime Development has signed a new Governance for Resilient Development in the Pacific agreement with Australia and the United Nations Development Program.

Minister Sakiasi Ditoka says he is delighted with the signing of the agreement with the Gov4Res Project as they continue with rural development initiatives.

Ditoka says the funding will provide Pacific Island communities with better opportunities and collaborations towards sustainable development and resilience.

Article continues after advertisement

“The new funding commitments were a project by the Australian Government, and the continuity of the program in itself speaks volumes about the level of success and achievements in your areas of intervention. This is a proud and significant event for the Pacific Island Communities whom we are representing here, as this means more opportunities and the hope of continued collaboration and support towards the sustainable development and resilience of our vulnerable communities”.

Ditoka adds since August 2020, the Ministry has established this strategic partnership with the UNDP Gov4Res Project, ensuring the implementation of 87 projects with a total sum of FJD$1.6 million.

“Implemented a lot of 87 projects with the first year of partnership, with a total value of close to FJ$1.6 million dollars. Here is a brief history of our risk-informed development projects. In 2021, we piloted 8 projects with a value of $63,000. In 2022, we implemented 21 projects with a value of $432,000. In 2023, we implemented 58 projects with a value of $1.1 million’.”

Australian Deputy High Commissioner Clair McNamara says that Australia will provide support for vulnerable communities affected by climate change and has provided AUD$3 billion between 2020 and 2025.

“We know that we are in the urgent action key, and Australia was responding to the Pacific priorities by putting climate-resilient actions and development programs across the region. That is why Australia has strengthened its climate finance commitment and is on track to deliver the AUD$3 billion between 2020 and 2025”.

The Gov4Res Project will provide efforts in supporting sustainable development for a better standard of living for Pacific Island communities.