DFPL improves youngsters’ performances

The national Under-16 football head coach believes they can provide good competition in the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers in Tahiti in July.

Coach Sunil Kumar says with all the scouting and trials that was going on earlier this year, the players have been performing and living up to expectations.

Kumar also notes that a few of the players in the extended squad play in the Digicel Fiji Premier League.

“Well I want to thank the district coaches and the management for giving these young players the chance to play.”

Under-16 football head coach Sunil Kumar

He adds players perform tremendously well for their age.

Kumar says the DFPL experiences have moulded and shaped the players which is a plus for them.

The Under-16 World Cup Qualifiers will be held in Tahiti at the end of July.