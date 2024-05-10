Mental preparation key for Silktails

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/ Facebook]

Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails player Akuila Qoro says continuous teamwork will undoubtedly lead the team to victory, if not now, then in the future as they still have 16 games left in the Jersey Flegg Cup.

Qoro made his debut against the Parramatta Eels last week in Lautoka, where they suffered a 42-22 defeat.

He emphasizes the need to elevate their performance and believes this week presents the opportunity to secure a win against the Raiders.

Article continues after advertisement

“I played in the FSSRL and this competition is totally different. The team and I need to up our speed, our game and not stop studying our opponents.”

Qoro has also been named in tomorrow’s squad where the Silktails will host the Canberra Raiders at Prince Charles Park in Nadi at 12pm and you can watch it LIVE on FBC 2.