Namosi ready for Bosco challenge

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Namosi Women’s rugby manager Etonia Taivoce expresses appreciation to the Fiji Rugby Union for launching the 2024 ANZ Pio Bosco Challenge Trophy highlighting its potential to enhance the standards of women’s rugby.

Namosi and Suva will battle this weekend for the first challenge.

Earlier today FRU launched the new competition which is similar to the Farebrother Challenge that have five teams.

Article continues after advertisement

Taivoce says the entire initiative is remarkable, as Pio Bosco believed that a woman’s capabilities extend beyond the kitchen, and they can excel outdoors, particularly in the sport of rugby, as demonstrated over the years.

“Views are different nowadays, our women stepping out on the field has made an impact and has put country out there in terms of the sport. Our support for the ladies to do the best they can will always be there.”



[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

He adds with Suva as the first opponent, they understand it won’t be easy but they’re determined not to back down without putting up a fight.

Other teams in the challenge include Nasinu, Nadi, and Yasawa.

Suva and Namosi will face off at 1pm, and you can catch the live and exclusive action on Pay Per View on fbcsports.com.fj.

The Farebrother Challenge between Nadi and Lautoka kicks off at 3pm.