Girmit celebration to feature sports competition

Girmit sports competition last year [File Photo]

This year’s Girmit celebration will feature thrilling sports competitions that will enhance attendees’ experiences.

Sanatan Dharam Pratanidhi Sabha of Fiji is organizing the Girmit Tournament soccer and netball competition at Nadovu Park in Lautoka from this Saturday to Monday.

The tournament kicks off at 10am on Saturday with the Minister for Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru officiating the event.

Article continues after advertisement

There will also be an open golf competition featuring Fiji’s professional golfers and over 130 amateur golfers.

A cash prize of $20,000 for professional golfers and a prize pool of $8,000 for amateurs has been sponsored by Extra Supermarket and the Fiji Professional Golf Association.