DPM Prasad urges ocean collaboration efforts

Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad

Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad has stressed the need for a joint approach to tackle the multilayered challenges facing our oceans, such as climate change and ocean warming.

Professor Prasad stresses the vital role of indigenous and vulnerable groups in the economy and the significance of empowering local communities.

The Deputy Prime Minister reiterates that collaboration is two-way, never one-way.

“Collaborative partnerships, I think, are very, very important and timely. And it therefore stands to reason that collaboration and partnership at every level, local, regional, and international, are pivotal in order to effectively tackle the multilayered challenges facing our oceans, such as climate change and ocean warming.”

Professor Prasad says at the Pacific regional level, Fiji, one of the many large ocean states within the Blue Pacific continent, has helped develop the 2050 strategy for the Blue Pacific continent.

He adds that we must continue that momentum and share that vision further.