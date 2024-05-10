$20k boost for Basketball Fiji

Basketball Fiji’s President, Ioane Naivalurua (left), China’s Ambassador to Fiji Zhou Jian [Source: Supplied]

Fiji basketball teams’ campaign towards the Asia Cup tier two competition next year received some timely assistance today to the tune of $20,000.

The Chinese Embassy’s generous donation will also support ongoing development programs aimed at nurturing local talent and promoting the sport in the country.

Last year, a similar donation helped Basketball Fiji prepare its national teams to the 2023 Pacific Games, where the men’s and women’s teams finished the tournament successfully with a gold and bronze medal respectively.

Basketball Fiji’s President, Ioane Naivalurua expresses heartfelt gratitude to the Chinese Embassy for their generosity and unflinching support to the Federation, and their commitment to sports development in Fiji.

China’s Ambassador to Fiji Zhou Jian, says they’re honoured to provide some assistance and to have a shared commitment to facilitate sports careers in the country.

The Fiji men’s basketball team will go through a series of preparation in the build up for the Asia Cup Tier 2 competition that will be hosted in China next year.