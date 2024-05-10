Activists claim intimidation by police

[Source: FWCC/ Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force is yet to comment on allegations of intimidation made by the Fiji Women Crisis Centre last night.

The FWCC claims that a truckload of police officers including two patrol cars showed up at a Palestine solidarity rally and vigil at the FWCC.

It alleges that police officers stood across the road next to the truck and stared them down for close to an hour when more than 50 people had gathered for the solidarity rally.

The organization further claims the two patrol cars continuously made the rounds with police officers taking pictures and videos from inside the vehicles.

It says the activists made loud chants calling for a ceasefire and an end what it calls a genocide in Gaza.

The activists also called out on coalition leaders during the rally.

FWCC Coordinator Shamima Ali says this is pure intimidation against a non-criminal activity by a group of young Fijians from all walks of life.

She labels police action as shameful and unacceptable.

We have sent questions to police with regards to this allegation.