State given more time to transcribe interview

The Labasa High Court has today given the state more time to file more information in the case of an alleged murder of a taxi drive in Waisali, Savusavu.

The case was called at the Labasa High Court this morning where 32-year-old farmer Kositino Latianara, appeared before Justice Peni Dalituidama.

He is charged with one count of murder.

However, the state has again requested more time to transcribe the audio interview that was done with the accused to gather more information on the matter.

It is alleged that Latianara murdered 27-year-old Amitendra Kumar last month, whose body and taxi was found abandoned on Waisali Hill in Savusavu on March 18th.

Latianara, who is represented by the Legal Aid Commission, filed for bail in the last hearing; however, the High Court has today refused that application and advised that it be filed in a proper way with all requirements and details included since it is a serious case.

Latianara is now further remanded at the Vaturekuka Remand Center.

The matter has been adjourned to June 5th.