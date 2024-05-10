Ravato thankful for new competition

Former Fijiana 15s and 7s rep Akosita Ravato is excited that there’s another competition for women’s rugby following the launch of the ANZ Bosco Trophy Challenge yesterday.

Ravato will lead Suva tomorrow in the first challenge match against Namosi.

She has been playing rugby for 14 years and to feature in the historic first challenge match is priceless.

Article continues after advertisement

The former national rep adds that having a trophy named after a legend like Pio Bosco who was there from the start for women’s rugby is great.

Ravato also says the competition is one of the biggest apart from the Olympics for women’s rugby.

She’s also calling out on young women to come and try out rugby.

Suva faces Namosi at 1pm tomorrow followed by the Farebrother Challenge between Nadi and Lautoka at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

The match will be live and exclusive on pay-per-view on fbcsports.com.fj for $20.