Second win for Mini Kulas

The Digicel Fiji Mini Kulas has won its second match of the OFC Girls U15 Youth Development Tournament, beating Tonga 3-nil at Churchill Park today.

Kalisi Dama opened the scoring account in the second minute of the match.

Titilia Latui extended the Kulas’s lead with a goal in the 61st minute of the match.

The Tongans had an opportunity to score a goal but good goalkeeping from the Fiji side kept the visitors scoreless.

The third goal came from Sisilia Kuladina as they won comfortably.

They will meet Tahiti in their final pool match this Saturday in Ba.