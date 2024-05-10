Council wishes to attract more tourists

Aerial shot of Suva City [File Photo]

The Suva City Council will be working on improving different parts of the capital city to rope in more visitors.

This was highlighted by the Special Administrators Chair Tevita Boseiwaqa during a recent community meeting held in Vatuwaqa.

Boseiwaqa says that they are going to revive the previous attractions such as Mosquito Island to get more tourist to visit the city when they come on the Cruise liners.

Article continues after advertisement

The Special Administrators chair states that they will be working with the Fiji Ports authority so facilitate more tourist in the capital city.

“And we’ve already discussed with the Ports Authority to work together along these cruise liners, and they have given us some sort of schedule on the cruise liners’ arrival in Fiji. I note, especially in Suva, and I note that from our discussions, tourists prefer to come to Suva, as well as Lautoka, because of the landing.”

Boseiwaqa says that it is encouraging to see that most tourist prefer to come to the capital city so the council will be looking to build on this and maintain it.

The special administrator highlights that they will be carrying out various beautification projects around to the capital city in the coming months.