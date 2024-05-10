Drua announces Mother’s Day treat

[File Photo]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua fans can purchase the two remaining Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific home games tickets at a discounted price starting at midnight tonight.

To celebrate Mother’s Day weekend, the Fijian Drua has announced a special discount for its remaining two home matches in Fiji.

All ticket purchases regardless of category can be purchased at 10% off from midnight tonight to midnight Monday.

Article continues after advertisement

According to the Drua the offer applies for all tickets for the Reds game at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva next weekend and the Rebels game at Churchill Park in Lautoka on 1st June.

Fijian Drua Head of Commercials and Marketing, Shane Hussein says Mother’s Day is one of the most looked forward event in Fiji, and it’s no different with the Drua.

Hussein adds everyone at the Fijian Drua use the occasion to show gratitude towards our mothers and mother-figures in our lives.

He says with the 10% off Mother’s Day special, treating Mom to one or both remaining Drua home matches this season will make a fantastic gift.

Tickets can be purchased online on drua.rugby, Jacks of Fiji outlets, Damodar Cinemas, the Fiji Sports Council for the Reds game or the Lautoka City Council for Rebels game.

The Drua plays Brumbies tomorrow at 11:55pm and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.