I want to be like my dad: Narsey

Raheel Narsey during their training session

Despite residing and playing overseas, 16-year-old Raheel Narsey is hoping to don the white jersey in the OFC Under-16 World Cup Qualifiers in Tahiti.

Narsey, who lives in Australia and plays for Peninsula Power FC is the son of former Suva and national rep Ritesh Narsey.

Raheel says his dad is his role model and he aims to be just like him.

“My aim is to play with the local boys in Fiji and see how it is. But so far my experience with them has been so great and I am looking forward to more”.

He joined the team earlier this week in Suva, and ready to take on the challenge.

The youngster adds that he’s enjoying his time with the squad.

Narsey is one of the four international players vying for a spot in the national squad.

Currently, there are 38 members, with only 26 to be named in the final squad next month.

The qualifiers are set to be held at the end of July.