62 schools for 7s

[Source: Tomasi Ilikena/Facebook]

A total of 62 schools will be featuring in the Vodafone Fiji Secondary Schools 7s competition.

Participating schools will play in three grades that includes the under 16 boys and under 18 girls and boys.

Schools will play in their zonal qualifying rounds which includes the Eastern, Maritime, Northern and Western Zone with each team vying for a semi-final spot that automatically qualifies them for a place in the National Sevens competition.

Fiji Rugby Special Administrator, Simione Valenitabua says this tournament gives buddying 7s players a chance to showcase their skills and raise their hands to one-day represent Fiji in the abbreviated code at future World Sevens tournaments.

National selectors will be able to identify prospect players from this tournament to be part of Fiji Rugby’s development pathway programs and monitor them through to national duties.

FSSRU President, Savenaca Muamua, is thankful for Vodafone Fiji’s continued support.

The Maritime Zone ended at Bidesi and Buckhurst Parks today while the Eastern and Southern Zones will have their meets at the same venue tomorrow and Saturday.

The Western Zone is going to have their competition at Prince Charles Park in Nadi next Thursday.