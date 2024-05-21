Vunivalu to miss one match

Wallabies and Queensland Reds winger Suliasi Vunivalu has been handed a one match ban after copping a red card against the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash last weekend in Suva.

Vunivalu was twice yellow carded for trips during the 28-19 defeat, with the loss ending their hopes of a home quarter-final.

The former Lelean Memorial School student was yellow-carded in the fourth minute after stopping Kitione Salawa from scoring a certain try illegally.

He then produced a similar action on Selestino Ravutaumada in the 45th minute.

The Foul Play Review Committee upheld the red card for the pair of yellow cards and issued the one-match suspension.

FPRC Chairman Stephen Hardy says they assessed Vunivalu’s actions and it warrants an entry point suspension of two weeks but he was given a 50% discount for entering an early guilty plea

The Reds play the Force on Saturday which means Vunivalu will be back for next week’s clash with Waratahs.

Meanwhile, the Fijian Drua face Highlanders at 2:05pm on Sunday and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.