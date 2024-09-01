USA holds off Canada

[Source: USA Rugby/ Facebook]

USA Rugby started their Pacific Nations Cup campaign with a well-earned 28-15 win over their neighbors, Canada.

The Eagles were clinical in their set pieces from kickoff, scoring 18 points in the first half.

A fightback from Canada was not enough, as the USA scored another 10 points in the second half to seal the win.

USA will face group leaders Japan next Saturday while Fiji plays Tonga on Friday.

You can watch the live coverage of the 2024 Pacific Nations Cup on the FBC Sports Channel.